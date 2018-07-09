Mugshot released of alleged thief who fatally struck man with stolen tow truck, crashed into another vehicle in Sugar Land

HOUSTON — Local police have released the mugshot of a capital murder suspect accused of stealing a tow truck owner’s wrecker and then fatally hitting the victim with the stolen vehicle Friday afternoon in southwest Houston.

Jonathan Nguyen, 27, was taken into custody miles away from the fatal assault after crashing the tow truck into another vehicle in Sugar Land.

Investigators said the victim was at his business in the 11700 block of Beechnut about 4 p.m. when he noticed one of the tow trucks was being stolen. The victim got into a friend’s car and they followed the suspected thief as he drove off.

They eventually caught up with the stolen tow truck and pulled in front of wrecker, blocking the suspect’s path. When the owner went to confront Nguyen, police said the suspect accelerated the tow truck, intentionally striking the victim, before driving off.

The victim was taken to the hospital when paramedics arrived. He was later pronounced dead.

The Houston Police Department was finally informed about the situation after a nearby officer was flagged down by a witness. Officers chased the stolen tow truck into Sugar Land, where Nguyen reportedly crashed into a vehicle and injured another motorist.

The second victim was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.