HPD: Two men charged after injuring a man and woman during a drive-by shooting outside the Blue Steel Lounge in northeast Houston

HOUTSON— Charges have been filed against two men accused of shooting a man and a woman outside a nightclub in northeast Houston.

Nicolas Villarreal, 22, and Nihad Nassim El-Meaary,19, have been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the Houston Police Department, Villarreal, and El- Meaary opened fire on Emerald Johnson, 33, and Jeremy Garder, 29 outside of the Blue Steel Lounge located at 11510 Homestead on Jul. 6, around 11 p.m.

Witnesses told police that a white BMW convertible drove by the club and a passenger in the vehicle pulled out an AR-15 rifle and opened fire, striking Johnson and Garder.

Officers from the Northeast Patrol Division Tactical Unit located the convertible about six miles from the shooting scene and conducted a traffic stop. Villarreal and El-Meaary were detained without incident and officers recovered an AR-15 rifle, that matched the witness description.

Villarreal and El-Meaary admitted to their involvement in the shooting, police said.

Johnson and Garder were taken to the hospital. Their condition is still unknown.