Two robbery suspects caught on camera after targeting business in Katy, deputies say

KATY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is searching for at least two possible suspects accused of robbing a business at gunpoint in north Houston.

Investigators released surveillance footage Monday from the incident, which happened in the 2000 block of S. Fry Road at 1:10 p.m. on April 14. According to deputies, the suspects entered the business through the rear door displaying handguns. The suspects then ordered the employees and customers to lay on the floor before stealing their money and other personal items.

In the video, the same men are seen riding a silver Cadillac STS at a gas station along the Katy Freeway.

There is no additional suspect information at this time.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous