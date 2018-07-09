× Tyler Perry surprised actress Tiffany Haddish with brand new Tesla Model X for new movie role

CNN— Actress Tiffany Haddish got a big perk for her role in the upcoming movie “Nobody’s Fool.”

Director Tyler Perry gave her a brand new car – A Tesla “Model X” that goes for more than 80-thousand bucks.

Haddish posted the picture of it on Instagram, along with videos that Perry sent to her.

In those videos, he says he knew that Haddish wanted a Tesla, but she was concerned about the price tag.

So Perry said he bought one for her to say “you deserve it.”

In her response, Haddish posted “thank god for kind people who want to spread happiness.”