Tyler Perry surprised actress Tiffany Haddish with brand new Tesla Model X for new movie role
CNN— Actress Tiffany Haddish got a big perk for her role in the upcoming movie “Nobody’s Fool.”
Director Tyler Perry gave her a brand new car – A Tesla “Model X” that goes for more than 80-thousand bucks.
Haddish posted the picture of it on Instagram, along with videos that Perry sent to her.
In those videos, he says he knew that Haddish wanted a Tesla, but she was concerned about the price tag.
So Perry said he bought one for her to say “you deserve it.”
In her response, Haddish posted “thank god for kind people who want to spread happiness.”
So I got this message from my friend and Big Brother @tylerperry a week ago. When I tell you I cried so hard. I almost couldn’t believe it. 1st off a man has never bought me a car out right. I have always had to make payments. This was just out the kindness of his heart And probably tired of me talking about it all the time and I didn’t have to do anything for it but a Great job in our New Movie Nobody’s Fool. Thank God for kind people that want to spread happiness. I am now on my way to see if this is Really! Cause I am still waiting on the one @theellenshow said they would let me use for a week. #sheready #Tesla #Nobody’sFool #thelastblackunicorn