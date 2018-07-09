× VIDEO: Suspects wanted, accused of robbing Hampton Inn clerk, security guard at gunpoint, locking them in bathroom

HOUSTON—Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public’s assistance identifying three suspects responsible for a robbery at a hotel in east Houston.

The robbery occurred at the Hampton Inn located at 10505 East Freeway around 2:55 a.m.

According to police, a man walked up to the front desk with a gun and demanded money from the clerk. After stealing the money from the cash drawer, the man took the clerk to the bathroom and locked her inside. The man returned to the main area and found the security guard who was on duty at the hotel and robbed him at gunpoint. The security guard was then taken and locked in the same bathroom with the clerk.

During the robbery, two other men attempted to steal the hotel’s ATM, but were unsuccessful, police said.

The men can be seen talking on their cellphones during the robbery, which is how police believe they were able to communicate with each other.

The gunman is described as being between the age of 18 and 25 years old, and standing 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was wearing a black pullover jacket, gray pants with black stripe and a white mask.

The second suspect is also described as being between 18 and 25 years old. He was wearing a mustard yellow hoodie jacket, white hat with orange writing, green sweatpants, white socks and black Nike slip-on shoes.

The third suspect is also believed to be within the same age range. He was wearing a black jacket with a white patch on the front right side at the bottom, a black hat with white and yellow gloves, black pants with wording on both knees and black shoes with a silver tongue.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org