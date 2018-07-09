FIEL Houston hosts protest outside immigrant detention center to demand the release of Pakistani student

HOUSTON— Family members and community leaders gathered outside of the Core Civic Center to demand action for Pakistanian student Mohammad Sarfaraz.

Hussain, who is here on a student VISA was arrested and placed in an ICE detention center. Hussain told FIEL, that he was flying into Hobby Airport when TSA officers threatened to deport his family and forced him to sign a paper that relinquished his rights and was sent to an ICE detention center.

He is being held there until he undergoes a credible fear test, after which he will be deported to Pakistan.

“We believe that Faraz obtained bad legal advise which put him in this very delicate situation. We hope that ICE uses it’s discretion on this case and grants Faraz a stay of removal while his credible fear applications makes its way through the system. The family has expressed to us that Faraz is afraid to go back to his country of origin out of fear of persecution. We will support the family and our Muslim brothers and sisters in making sure their rights are asserted.” – Cesar Espinosa Executive Director FIEL