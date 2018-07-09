× WATCH LIVE: Houston Astros owner, Jim Crane and Mayor Turner vote to extend Minute Maid Park lease agreement for the Astros

HOUSTON— Mayor Sylvester Turner, Harris County Judge Ed Emmett, the Harris County and the Houston Sports Authority held a press conference to announce a new lease extension for Minute Maid Park Monday.

Houston Astros owner, Jim Crane, and HCHSA held the meeting to conduct a voting poll in hopes of the lease extension being approved.

Minute Maid Park has been the home for the MLB Houston Astros since 2000 and the original lease agreement is scheduled to expire in March of 2030.