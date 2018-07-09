President Trump nominates Brett Kavanaugh for Supreme Court Justice seat

WASHINGTON – President Trump announced from the White House East Room that he is nominating Brett Kavanaugh to replace Justice Kennedy on the Supreme Court.

Kavanaugh was confirmed to his position on the Court of Appeals for DC on May 26, 2006, about 12 years ago. The 53-year-old worked in the Bush administration and also for independent counsel Kenneth Starr in the investigation that eventually led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton.

Kavanaugh has a history of conservatives votes in areas concerning presidential authority, the Second Amendment and religious liberty.

However, some social conservatives — while refusing to go on the record — criticized two of his opinions: one dealing with the Affordable Care Act and a second about an undocumented pregnant teen who sought an abortion.

Trump said Kavanaugh has “impeccable credentials, unsurpassed qualifications, and a proven commitment to equal justice under the law.”

“Throughout legal circles, he is considered a judge’s judge, a true thought leader among his peers,” Trump said.

“He’s a brilliant jurist with a clear and effective writing style universally regarded as one of the finest and sharpest legal minds of our time.”

As he was introducing Kavanaugh, Trump said he didn’t ask the candidates for the Supreme Court seat about their political views.

“In keeping with President Reagan’s legacy, I do not ask about a nominee’s personal opinions,” Trump said. “What matters is not a judge’s political views, but whether they can set aside those views to do what the law and the Constitution require. I am pleased to say I have found without doubt such a person.”