Armed and dangerous: 1 man, 3 teens wanted in armed robbery in northwest Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Authorities have released the photos of four suspects wanted in connection to an armed robbery in northwest Harris County, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

On June 22, deputies responded to the Excelsior at the Park Apartments in the 14400 block of Ella Boulevard in reference to an armed robbery.

Upon arrival, multiple witnesses reported that four armed suspects forced their way into their apartment, held them at gunpoint and stole multiple items from the residence before fleeing on foot.

Deputies reviewed surveillance video captured by the complex, collected evidence left at the scene and interviewed each victim to gather full details.

With the assistance of the Houston Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, investigators were able to identify the suspects as Demetre Robinson, 23; Juhmere Fletcher, 18; Marshell Warren, 17; and Robernae Nicholas, 18. Warrants were then issued for their arrests.

All suspects have been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of one or more of these individuals is urged to contact the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office at 281-376-3472.