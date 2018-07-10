Congressman Culberson in favor of Harris County flood-bond proposal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Congressman John Culberson stopped by the Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center to announce his support of the Harris County Flood Control District bond proposal.

On August 25, the one year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey, voters will go to the polls to vote on the $2.5 million bond package.

"Next month, voters will be asked to vote on what would be a 2.5 million dollar bond package for flood risk reduction work for Harris County, and I support that bond proposal," Culberson explained. "That will increase the amount of money that Harris County will put on the table which enables me, as the appropriator, to put more federal dollars into the project."

Harris County was also recently given $4.5 billion to complete flood control projects in the region.

"This funding will allow the Army core to work with the Harris County Flood Control District, which is so professional and does a superb job, to finish every one of those federally authorized flood control projects in Harris County at full federal expense." Culberson said.