Country’s divide over Trump’s Supreme Court nominee seems to be growing

WASHINGTON - The divide in the USA seems to be expanding over President Trump’s pick for the next Supreme Court justice, Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Half the country thinks it’s the end of the world, while the other half seems to think everything is just peachy.

"Are you ready for the fight?" Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders asked a crowd of Democratic protesters after Trump’s nominee was announced Monday night.

"If confirmed by the Senate, I will keep an open mind in every case," Kavanaugh vowed.

Kavanaugh faces a grueling confirmation process-- and that bruising battle has already begun.

"We are in the fight of our lives," Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren shouted to a fired-up crowd in D.C.

"President Trump has made a superb selection," Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declared in contrast.

"I am leaning 'no,' but maybe he can convince me to vote for him," a seemingly open-minded Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono indicated.

The two sides are especially split over whether Kavanaugh could help overturn Roe v. Wade, allowing some states to then outlaw abortions.

"The president has put women's reproductive rights and vital health care protections, particularly those that protect families with pre-existing conditions, at grave, grave risk," Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer suggested.

"It's impossible to predict with any certainty the exact impact that any justice would have on any particular opinion," Asst. Prof. of Law at UH Law Center Emily Berman said.

"A judge must be independent and must interpret the law, not make the law," Kavanaugh himself remarked at the White House on Monday evening.

But not even all Republicans are happy with the president's pick.

Former U.S. senator from Pennsylvania, Rick Santorum, announced, "It just seems like Trump in this case just bowed to the elite in Washington. I think that's going to rub a lot of people the wrong way."

Though, Conservatives like Ann Coulter now support Kavanaugh.

But others speculate the 'fix' was in that Justice Kennedy agreed to retire only if Trump nominated his former clerk, Kavanaugh.

"The president has complete discretion regarding who he wants to appoint to the Supreme Court, is there ever a time where he can use that discretion in a way that's impermissible?" Prof. Berman questioned.

The White House expects Kavanaugh to be confirmed by Oct. 1, but with such a fierce battle ahead, one can only wonder who will be left standing in the end?