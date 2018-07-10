Critter News: Harris County K-9 officer rocks the house in lip sync battle, Dallas Zoo welcomes baby gorilla and more! 

The law enforcement lip sync challenge has really gone to the dogs! Harris County K-9 officer and handler show off their singing (and barking) skills with "Who Let the Dogs Out" cover. Meanwhile, stolen pony reunited with its owners in Brazoria County. Plus, Dallas Zoo welcomes a beautiful baby gorilla and an update on the dog rescued from a manhole in Alabama.