× Deputies: 3-time DWI offender arrested after crashing into resident’s home

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A multiple DWI offender has been arrested and charged again after crashing into a resident’s home, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

On July 7, a deputy responded to the 4200 block of Pebblegate Court in reference to a vehicle that had crashed into a house, causing extensive damage. Upon arrival, deputies immediately detained the driver, identified as Billy Cravens.

A standardized field sobriety test was administered and it was discovered that Cravens was driving while intoxicated, deputies said. No injuries were sustained during the crash.

Cravens was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. He was charged with driving while intoxicated – third offense, and his bond was set at $25,000.