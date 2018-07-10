× Family member in custody after 79-year-old woman found fatally stabbed at Humble area home

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas— The Harris County Sherrif’s Office have taken Garry Jenkins, 56, into their custody in connection to the stabbing death of a woman found inside her home Monday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Units responded to the 7700 block of Audubon Forest.

According to deputies, a family member had not heard from the 79-year-old woman and went by the home to conduct a welfare check. The family member arrived to find the woman dead from multiple stab wounds.

Detectives announced that Jenkins was a person of interest and released his photo to the public Monday evening. Jenkins was taken into custody at a bus stop Tuesday morning after being spotted by an officer.

Jenkins is being held on a warrant for a parole violation but no charges have been filed in connection to the stabbing death of the woman at this time.