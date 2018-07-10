Family member in custody after 79-year-old woman found fatally stabbed at Humble area home

WATCH LIVE: Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee calls on White House to reunite separated immigrant children with their parents

Posted 9:39 AM, July 10, 2018, by , Updated at 09:49AM, July 10, 2018

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas— The Harris County Sherrif’s Office have taken Garry Jenkins, 56, into their custody in connection to the stabbing death of a woman found inside her home Monday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Units responded to the 7700 block of Audubon Forest.

According to deputies, a family member had not heard from the 79-year-old woman and went by the home to conduct a welfare check. The family member arrived to find the woman dead from multiple stab wounds.

Detectives announced that Jenkins was a person of interest and released his photo to the public Monday evening. Jenkins was taken into custody at a bus stop Tuesday morning after being spotted by an officer.

Jenkins is being held on a warrant for a parole violation but no charges have been filed in connection to the stabbing death of the woman at this time.

 

 

 

 

 

 