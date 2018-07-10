Dream! Build! Success!: Learn how to build your dreams into success with confidence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- Are you tired of lacking to reach your goals day after day? Wish you knew other like-minded women and men to support you and your goals?

Keynote Speaker LaShanda Gary chatted with CW39's Morning Dose. Maggie Flecknoe about how her conference, Dream. Build. Success. Conference, can help someone find their purpose and confidence. The conference is perfect for individuals seeking tangible finance lessons and helps with breaking a mundane cycle to become better business owners.

Also, the conference is centered on speaking to all women and men --- from various walks of life --- who believe in the value of investing in oneself in order to achieve an exciting, fulfilling and joyful life.

The 2-day conference will take place at 9 a.m. at Houston Community College --- West Loop campus --- on Friday, July 13 and Saturday, July 14.

To purchase tickets for the event, click here.