HOUSTON -- Looks like we are going to get a little bit of moisture added to the heat we are seeing. With 'feels like' temperatures hitting the triple digits, we see a 30 percent chance for showers heading our way. Check out the latest weather forecast.
Houston forecast: What’s on the horizon besides the heat?
-
Houston forecast: Heat holding steady, but ‘feels like’ temperatures take a slight dip
-
Thursday forecast: Do we really want rain to go away? Triple digit temps to soar in Houston area!
-
Houston forecast: Continuing to monitor disturbance in the Caribbean while heat remains in local area
-
Houston forecast: But of course! More hot and humid days ahead
-
Houston forecast: More heavy rain possible Wednesday night, high temps expected Thursday
-
-
Monday forecast: Heat, humidity continues; rain expected to move in within next couple of days
-
Houston forecast: Heat, humidity to continue through weekend
-
Houston forecast: Clear skies, but heat lingers on
-
Weekend forecast: High heat looming over next few days while a storm is brewin’ in the waters
-
Thursday forecast: Steamy days, sultry nights..the heat is on in Houston!
-
-
Houston Forecast: Scattered showers fizzle out as high temps return
-
Tuesday weather: High pressure takes over, heat is on the rise
-
Weekend forecast: Clear skies but get ready to sweat!!!