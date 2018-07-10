HPD patrol horse spooked by robbery suspect gallops through streets of downtown Houston

HOUSTON — Adios, policía! Houston police had to chase down a patrol horse Tuesday morning after the animal became spooked while in pursuit of a robbery suspect.

In a video posted to social media, the all-white horse named Astro is seen galloping down the streets of downtown Houston.

Investigators said two officers— including a mounted patrol officer— were near the J.W. Marriott Downtown when witnesses informed them the hotel was being robbed. The officers caught up with the suspect and a struggle ensued, during which Astros became frightened.

The horse was eventually found and is doing fine, the Houston Police Department confirmed.

Meanwhile, the hotel robbery suspect is in custody.