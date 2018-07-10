Inside Story: A tour of Houston’s Asiatown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — The Bayou City is a veritable melting pot of culture. One of the best places to get a true taste? Asiatown in southwest Houston!

Let's get to know our Asian neighbors in today’s Inside Story from the pages of Houstonia.

Our first stop is an anchor in Houston’s Asiatown culture, Teo Chew Temple, where many worshipers come to pray and give offerings to the gods.

Next up, Asiatown's traditional one stop shop, Hong Kong City Mall, where everything reminds you of the old country.

And for a more modern feel of home, Dun Haung Plaza, with over 200 shops and a cup of tea that's mmm...mmm...good.

To read more about Houston’s Asiatown culture, pick up this month’s issue of Houstonia.