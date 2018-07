Maggie’s Morning Mini Dose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Good morning, Houston! It's Tuesday, July 10th, 2018 and Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe is helping you start your day off right! From more scattered summer storms, to meeting the author who predicted the Houston Astros winning the World Series, & how to score yourself some FREE Chick-fil-A, she's got ya covered. Click play to check it out!