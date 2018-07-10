Nearly 900 marijuana plants seized, 3 suspects arrested after growth operation bust in Houston

HOUSTON — Four search warrants have resulted in the seizure of hundreds of illegal marijuana plants from an extensive growth operation in the Houston area, the Harris County Pct. 5 Constable’s Office said Tuesday.

The Precinct 5 Narcotics and Major Offenders units carried out raids in the 7800 block of Candle Lane, the 1700 block of Pine Village, the 7700 block of Bellerive and the 10800 block of Chimney Rock on July 5.

The constable’s office reported an estimated 891 marijuana plants with a total weight of 150 pounds were seized. Officers also confiscated several bags of harvested marijuana.

Deputies Raid Multiple Grow Houses, Seize Nearly 900 Illegal Plants https://t.co/Uf1n8ctWfe via @Nextdoor pic.twitter.com/BBHMd0te9D — Harris County Pct 5 (@HCpct5) July 10, 2018

During the raids, at least three suspects were arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana. Federal charges are expected, the constable’s office said.

The investigation was done in collaboration with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security investigators.