Photos: Montgomery County deputy buys elderly man new shoes after he’s seen wandering barefoot in Porter

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Kindness is always in season!

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office shared a heartwarming picture Tuesday of a deputy providing an elderly gentleman with a new pair of shoes after the man was seen walking around barefoot outside a Walmart in Porter. The unnamed officer also provided the man with a bottle of water to help him fight off the heat, according to witnesses.

“This is one of our local police officers that today showed what compassion is all about. I understood that he picked up this gentleman that walks regularly to our store with the help of a walker, he was barefoot today in this heat ! This officer purchased a bottle of water, a pair of shoes and socks and put them on for him ! Much respect 👏,” the original poster, Facebook user Doina Vancia, said in the post.

Since being posted on Friday, the photos have gotten more than 580 shares and nearly 800 reactions.

Nothing is more fashionable than generosity!