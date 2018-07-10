Trump takes off for Europe facing game-changing summits with NATO, Putin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump left the White House Tuesday morning— with the First Lady in tow— for one of the most important trips of his presidency so far. He was jetting off to Europe for the NATO Summit in Brussels, a stop-over in the UK, and then off to Finland for a face-to-face summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Frankly, Putin may be the easiest of them all. Who would think?" the president quipped to reporters on the White House lawn. "He's a competitor. I think that getting along with Russia, getting along with China, getting along with others is a good thing."

But getting along won't be easy.

Like "Mission: Impossible," the president set off to conquer the world— maybe literally— since Mr. Trump faces a hornet's nest among our NATO allies, something EU Council President Donald Tusk pointed out.

"Dear America, appreciate your allies. After all, you don't have that many," Tusk boldly declared in Brussels. "Money is important, but genuine solidarity is even more important."

"NATO has not treated us fairly, but I think we'll work something out," POTUS suggested. "We pay far too much, and they pay far too little."

"Today, Europeans spend on defense many times more than Russia and as much as China," Tusk said. "And I think you can have no doubt, Mr. President, that this is an investment in common American and European defense."

But trump is asking why should the U.S. pay five times more to defend Germany than Germany itself does? Why is the U.S.A. getting stuck with the tab for Europe's defense?

Perhaps answering that question wholeheartedly is what the president's overseas mission is all about.