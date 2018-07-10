× WATCH LIVE: Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee calls on White House to reunite separated immigrant children with their parents

HOUSTON— Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee held a press conference Tuesday in an effort to ask the White House to undo the damage caused by immigration reform.

Seven demands have been made by fifty-seven congress members who are concerned about the policies practices of separating immigrant children from their parents.

“All told, there appears to be, no national response in attempting to reunify these children with their parents; there is no written instrument detailing the steps the federal government plans to take in order to accomplish this task and no written confirmation indicating that children are still not being separated from his or her parents,” said Lee.

Lee’s protest comes on the heels of a federal judge requiring the youngest of the separated children to be reunited with their parents.

“I plan on convening community stakeholders in Houston in order to address next steps members of Congress and the community can take to ensure the prompt reunification of children with their parents,” said Lee.