Week in Music: Alison Krauss, Rodney Carrington, Paramore with Foster the People and more!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — You know we love to keep you up on the good stuff. Check out the Week in Music with Scott Sparks! There are also plenty of new music releases to kick off your summer and some great milestone celebrity birthdays. Watch the video to see what's popping this week!

Wednesday, July 11

Alison Krauss at Smart Financial Centre

Thursday, July 12

Rodney Carrington at Smart Financial Centre

Friday, July 13

Paramore with Foster the People at The Woodlands Pavilion

Saturday, July 14

Echo and The Bunnymen & Violent Femmes at Revention Music Center

Sunday, July 15

3 Doors Down with Collective Soul at The Woodlands Pavilion