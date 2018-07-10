YMCA Operation Backpack returns with new goal to bring school supplies to 120,000 Houston kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Not to put a damper on your summer buzz, but it's Back-to-School time at the Y!

On Wednesday, YMCA of Greater Houston kicked off its annual "Operation Backpack," encouraging residents to donate backpacks and school supplies for H-town kids.

"These backpacks show that other people care, because I know some people, their moms can't afford to buy backpacks," Paris Riles said. "And If you give us school supplies, that's more money they can save, because you still have to get clothes."

The donations play a big role in helping the children achieve academic excellence yearround.

Last year, the Y provided supplies for 115,000 kids. The organization is hoping to top that this year with a goal of 120,000.

Want to donate? Head on over to the Y! These kids will thank you!