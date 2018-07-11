Between the Lines: Craig visits El Gato Coffeehouse

HOUSTON -- Craig Hlavaty, an avowed dog guy, recently visited the El Gato Coffeehouse in the Heights to see if he could get in touch with his feline side. The coffeehouse helps raise awareness of cat adoption in Houston and lets patrons visit with cats in need of loving homes.