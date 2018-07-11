Constable Alan Rosen giving out free gun locks to help prevent more cases of accidental gun fire from children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen is offering up free gun locks as the Houston area has seen incidents of children accidentally firing weapons in the last three days.

"These are preventable, and they're tragic as well," Rosen said. "Whenever we see tragic cases like this, we always like to be helpful and provide a solution to the problem."

Rosen has instructed his deputies to have gun locks in the trunks of their marked vehicles to pass out. Gun owners can also get the lock in person by visiting these two Precinct 1 locations:

1302 Preston St.

Houston, TX 77002

7300 N Shepherd Dr.

Houston, TX 77091

The free gun locks are part of a program called Project ChildSafe, which works with law enforcement agencies across the Houston area and the country to prevent gun accidents.

Constable Rosen demonstrates how to safely use the gun lock in the video below.