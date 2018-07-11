Family of four manages to escape a dramatic car fire completely unharmed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, Texas - You can call this scene one freaky fire on the freeway, or a miracle anybody made it out alive.

Dramatic video captured the incident Wednesday night at the Hardy Toll Road ramp. A family of four, reportedly heard a loud pop before the engine of their Scion- XB started smoking. Within minutes, the entire car was engulfed in flames.

Mom, dad and two young children managed to escape without any injuries. Houston firefighters managed to shut down the fire within 15 minutes, but the car was a total loss. The owner said he just bought it from a used car dealership.

Ever heard the Latin phrase, caveat emptor? It means, let the buyer beware.

