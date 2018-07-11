× Deputies searching for man accused of burglarizing multiple vehicles; stealing passport, checkbook, SSI in Firethorne area

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas— The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying a man accused of burglarizing multiple vehicles in the Firethorne area.

According to deputies, on July 5, a suspect burglarized 11 vehicles and stole gas cards, checkbooks, a knife and a lockbox that included a passport and a Social Security Card.

The suspect is described as being around 25 years of age and standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a dark pullover shirt, with dark jeans and dark sneakers. He was also carrying a knapsack.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 281-342-TIPS (8477) or submitted online.