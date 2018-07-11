× Harris County releases new details on inmate conditions as they try to resolve water pressure issues

HOUSTON— Harris County Facilities and the Property Maintenance team is working hard to fix a water pressure issue that’s been impacting inmates since Sunday evening.

A water pressure issue has left many of the 300 or more inmates housed at the San Jacinto Jail without drinking water and access to toilets, but deputies say that’s not true.

According to deputies, only two floors have been affected by the water pressure issue and that the inmates have been receiving bottled water and access to working toilets.

“Significant progress was made overnight by Harris County Facilities and Property Maintenance in their effort to restore full water pressure to the 701 San Jacinto Jail. Work continues, but only a few toilets remain inoperable. Conditions are improving,” said deputies.