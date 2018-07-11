× HCSO: Intoxicated driver, kicks, pushes deputy during arrest in north Houston

HOUSTON— A woman is behind bars and facing multiple charges after allegedly assaulting a deputy Wednesday.

A deputy with Constable Mark Herman’s Office conducted a routine traffic stop in the 100 block of North Sam Houston Parkway around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the deputy, the driver Jennifer Guerrero exhibited several signs of intoxication and was being detained when she began to resist arrest. Guerrero allegedly kicked and pushed the deputy before being placed in the back seat of the patrol car.

Guerrero was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. She is charged with driving while intoxicated and assault of a public servant.