HCSO: Stolen car leads deputies to alleged drug dealer in north Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas— A man is behind bars after a stolen car was found with drugs left on the side of the road in north Houston Tuesday.

Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle call in the 21100 block of Shavon Court.

According to deputies, they found the vehicle parked on the road and found marijuana and paraphernalia consistent with the sale of marijuana inside the car. After running the license plates, deputies learned that the car was reported stolen from the 2100 block of Brundage Drive. Deputies were able to locate surveillance cameras in the area and confirmed the residence that the driver of the vehicle had entered.

The driver was identified as 18-year-old Roger Schooler.

Schooler was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

His bond is set at $1,000.