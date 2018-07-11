× HCSO: Toddler remains hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself at Hockley area home

HOCKLEY, Texas— The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accidental shooting of a 4-year-old Tuesday evening.

Deputies responded to an accidental shooting call in the 31700 block of Dunham Lake Drive around 7:30 p.m.

According to deputies, the child suffered an apparent accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound and was rushed to the hospital by Life Flight.

The child is the stepson of a Harris County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant, but it is not clear if the gun that was used belonged to the sergeant, deputies said.

No charges have been filed against the adults at this time.