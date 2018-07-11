× HCSO: Two men caught in the woods unloading stolen U-Haul, merchandise from multiple storage units

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas— Two men were arrested Tuesday after allegedly being caught with a stolen truck and stolen merchandise from Harris and Montgomery counties.

Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle call in the 1900 block of FM 1960.

According to deputies, they found a U-Haul and a pickup truck in the back of the woods, along with two men in the process of transferring property between the two vehicles. After further investigation, deputies learned that the U-Haul was stolen out of New Mexico and the property had been stolen from several storage units.

Roberto Mercado, 34, and Melvin Galvan, 42, were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail.

Galvan is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft. Mercado is charged with theft.