Homeland Security agent shoots suspect while serving search warrant in south Houston

HOUSTON— A Homeland Security agent was forced to shoot a suspect while serving a search warrant in south Houston early Wednesday, according to Houston police.

Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security responded to a home in the 6100 block of Grapevine around 6 a.m.

Police said during the execution of the warrant, a Homeland Security officer believed his life was in danger and opened fire.

The suspect was shot in the abdomen and taken to a nearby hospital.

ICE released a statement that read, in part:

“On July 11 at approximately 6:05 a.m., special agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) conducted an enforcement action at a residence in Houston, Texas, during which an HSI special agent discharged his weapon and shot an armed suspect. Houston Police Department is investigating the incident.

Per agency protocol, ICE’s Office of Professional Responsibility will also review the incident. The agency will not comment further while this review remains ongoing.”