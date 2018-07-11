Houston Fire Department proposes raising EMS transport fees by 70%

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, TX - If you've ever had the unfortunate experience of riding in an ambulance, you know it can cost an arm and a leg -- and the price could get even higher!

The Houston Fire Department is proposing a 70% transportation rate hike, the first increase in six years.

Houston paramedics say, in the last year, emergency crews responded to 30,000 - 911 calls, where no one was actually transported to the hospital.

So, the hike may help thwart repeat callers from using EMS services as a convenience.

The full transport fee would increase to $1,876.

Other fees would include $365 if a patient dies on scene, $175 if a caller just needs assistance moving -- such as from a wheel chair to a bed-- and $175 if a caller is treated and released at the scene.

The city council still has to vote on the proposal.