HPD: Body of man found floating in Brays Bayou near fire station in southeast Houston

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man’s body was found floating in a bayou in southeast Houston Wednesday morning.

A dive team with HPD responded to the 5800 block of Old Spanish Trail around 7:10 a.m.

According to police, the dive team found the body floating in Brays Bayou, directly behind Fire Station 40.

The person’s identity is unknown at this time, and police believe the body has been in the water for several days.