HPD: Four men arrested after leading police on high-speed chase following robbery at Mi Pueblo Car Dealership

HOUSTON— Four men are in custody after allegedly robbing a car dealership and leading police on a high-speed chase throughout southeast and southwest Houston early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a burglar alarm at the Mi Pueblo Car Dealership located at 6110 Airline Drive around 2:30 a.m.

According to police, a witness reported seeing a group of men breaking into the dealership and gave police a description of two vehicles that were allegedly stolen from the lot.

The Houston Police Department set up a search perimeter of the area and spotted the vehicles driving along the 45 North Freeway. The officer called for backup and several units arrived and attempted to pull over the vehicles.

The driver of the pickup truck pulled over at 610 North Loop, where the three men inside the truck were arrested, police said.

The driver of the SUV kept going leading police on a chase down 45 South to Spur 5 and Old Spanish Trail. The driver remained on the side streets all the way to TX 288, police said.

The chase finally came to an end on the Sam Houston Pkwy feeder Road, when an HPD unite performed a Pit Maneuver and caused the SUV to spin out and become pinned between two units.

The driver was taken into custody with no struggle, police said.

After further investigation, it was determined that the board key at the dealership was taken during the robbery but none of the keys were found inside any of the recovered vehicles.