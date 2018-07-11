Maggie’s Must-Haves: Sizzl’n Summer Fashion & Beauty Items

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- We have some of the hottest summer fashion and beauty items. Joining morning dose.'s, Maggie Flecknoe to talk about these must-haves is lifestyle expert, Courtney Bustillos.

DNA Design Collective

Sixty-seven percent of US women are a size 14 or larger, typically defined as 'plus-sized.' Yet, the average American woman wears a size 16.

DNA Design Collective feature sizes 10-20... the forgotten cusp sizes. They've put in the work on those sizes. They know they have gotten them right in every style. And those sizes make up the vast majority of what women wear. With a team that has more than 80 years of experience in fit and technical detail, they take an almost scientific approach to how clothes fit different bodies, hence their motto: Engineered For You, Be You.

Scandic Skincare

They are a new (2018), woman owned Swedish luxury skincare line. Scandic Skincare paired Swedish botanicals (such as cloudberry, bearberry and starflower) with the best in scientific actives (vitamins, botanical stem cells, amino acids and peptides). Products start working immediately and achieve increasingly greater results the longer they are used.

SkinKick

Today many skincare lines are developed based on trending industry buzzwords and unsubstantiated claims, without real scientific input. SkinKick is different! To build a world-class product, SkinKick scientists leveraged their intimate knowledge of skin cell biology and natural ingredients and and their understanding of the mechanisms that cause blemishes and aging. SkinKick scientists first identify desired results and then define the properties their ingredients must have to achieve the desired results. Ingredients are used only if they meet our strict requirements. SkinKick is natural and developed by real scientists with a smart process - that`s Naturally Smart SkincareTM!

Pieces Of Me

Pieces of Me integrates personality with wearable merchandise, offering stamped cuff bracelets and necklaces to consumers across the globe. Starting as a graphic design project in collage, the founder made icons for personalities. It was a visual reminder to embrace who she was, feel strong in her identity. she felt a sense of freedom and wanted the same for others!

Booty Shawl

Confidence is really what the Booty Shawl brand is about. Giving women of all sizes and shapes an extra bit of self-assurance wearing tights, yoga pants and skinny jeans. Use it as a layering piece and dress it up! Also great over tight active wear or even as a flirty swimsuit coverup. Each Booty Shawl is handmade to fit your measurements.

Surf Diva

Step into the Surf Diva Boutique and you feel the welcoming and fun vibe of a trend-setting destination. Awarded the #1 women's surf shop in the US, shopping at Surf Diva is a must! From gorgeous surfboards, functional wetsuits, high-end sandals, to sleek bikini cover-ups there is something for everyone.