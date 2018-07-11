× Precinct 1: Accused burglar slithers through doggie door, steals $100K in jewels, guns from Heights area home

HOUSTON — A man was arrested and charged Wednesday, accused of stealing more than $100,000 in goods from a Heights area home, according to the Harris County Constable Precinct One Office.

Alan Alvarado, 35, has been charged with burglary of a habitation.

Alvarado was identified as the suspect in a burglary that took place on June 28 in the 200 block of Malone in the Heights. Approximately $108,782 worth of jewelry and guns were stolen from the residence. Deputies believe Alvarado entered the home through a doggie door.

The owner of the home sent Precinct One surveillance video of the burglary and a deputy was able to identify Alvarado from previous cases.

Alvarado is believed to be responsible for multiple burglaries and thefts in the Heights area over the last few months. Precinct One deputies expect Alvarado’s charges to be elevated due to his criminal history and the amount of the theft in these cases.