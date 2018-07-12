× HCSO: Car burglars caught with stolen items during traffic stop in north Houston

HOUSTON— Two men are behind bars after being caught with items reported stolen from multiple vehicles in north Houston Tuesday.

A deputy with Constable Mark Herman’s Office conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 9300 block of Spanish Mill Drive for driving without headlights on.

After searching the vehicle, deputies found Christopher Perez, 18, and Cory Wellborn,18, with stolen property. Further investigation revealed that the property was stolen from numerous vehicles that were reported burglarized in the area.

Welborn and Perez were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail.

They are charged with burglary of a motor vehicle and received a $2,000 bond.