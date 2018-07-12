× Deputies searching for car burglars targeting vehicles in Katy area

KATY, Texas— Precinct 5 deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a car burglar caught on home surveillance video breaking into cars in the Katy area.

Deputies responded to a burglary call in the 22500 block of Kenlake Drive, in the Cimarron Creekstone neighborhood.

According to deputies, the suspect, and an accomplice can be seen on video, checking the doors of the vehicles that are parked along the street and rummaging through the items inside the vehicle.

Several other cars were also burglarized that night at nearby addresses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator R. Valdez at 281-463-6666.