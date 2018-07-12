Driver killed in intersection crash in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a local driver was killed at an intersection in the Alief area.

Investigators said the driver of a black Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on Misty Glen Lane when he reached a stop sign in the 11400 block of W. Bellfort Boulevard about 4:05 p.m. Wednesday. As the driver was pulling off, police said a red Honda Accord rushed through the intersection and slammed into the driver’s side door of the Toyota.

The victim — identified only as a 27-year-old man — was taken to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Honda was interviewed at the scene and then released.

No charges have been filed at this time, police said.