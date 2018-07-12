Federal agent shoots suspect during arrest at southwest Houston home, police say

HOUSTON — The suspect of a federal investigation is in the hospital after he was shot by one of several Homeland Security agents sent to arrest him early Wednesday at a home in southwest Houston.

The federal agents were serving a warrant at a home in the 6100 block of Grapevine Street at about 6 a.m. when at least three agents entered the home. Investigators said as they entered the front door, the suspect was seen carrying a fire arm. One agent fired at the suspect, and then the team ran out of the residence to take cover.

The agents then sent a robot into the residence and used it to order the suspect outside. When the suspect finally came out, he was injured.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital with what is believed to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The suspect remains under federal supervision as he awaits federal and state charges.

As is customary in officer-involved shootings in the Houston city limits, this case is being investigated by the Houston Police Department Homicide Division Special Investigations Unit and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.