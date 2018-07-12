4 injured in drive-by shooting outside Timmy Chan’s restaurant in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A total of four people were injured during a drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon outside a Timmy Chan’s restaurant in southwest Houston, according to local police.

The victims were pulling into the restaurant’s parking lot in the 9500 block of Bissonnet Street about 5:40 p.m. when a tan Chevrolet Tahoe pulled up next to their vehicle. Investigators said passengers inside the SUV started firing at the victims’ car. The Tahoe then circle back and the suspects fired at the victim’s car, again.

One of the victims then drove the group to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital. Police said all four victims were in stable condition.

Among the injured were Nicholas Davis, 19, Crystal Sistrunk, 18, Winston Fleming, 23, and Alexis Walton, 20.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-1100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.