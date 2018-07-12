× HCSO: Man shoots 2 children, then self in apparent murder-suicide in northeast Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Authorities are investigating the apparent murder-suicide of one man and two young children in northeast Harris County.

The children were under the care of their grandmother at a home in the 11000 block of Verano Street Thursday afternoon, but the grandmother went out to run errands, then returned around 1:20 p.m. to find them missing.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it appears the children, a boy and a girl, were between the ages of 7 and 12 years old.

The children were taken to the 14000 block of Edgeboro, where they were killed. Investigators say the man shot both kids, before turning the gun on himself.

“It appears to be a situation of family violence here where the adult male is the paternal father of one of the children and so we are still trying to piece all the relationships together,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez went on to say it was a “dark day” in Harris County.

“Another situation of family violence. This happens way too often and it’s very sad and unfortunate that we still see situations like this occur,” the sheriff said. “Our condolences go out to all the families involved, they are obviously very distraught and we are going to do all that we can to try to make sure we get answers as to what happened and why and to try to determine motive, but it never makes sense to see these two children lose their lives in this brutal manner.”

