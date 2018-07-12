HCSO: Photos released of suspects in vehicle that fired bullet through SUV window, striking woman while driving in Katy

KATY, Texas— Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigators have released photos of a vehicle involved in the shooting of a woman Tuesday.

Deputies were dispatched to an in-progress call at 910 S. Mason Rd. around 1:30 p.m.

According to deputies, witnesses at a nearby car wash said they heard a single gunshot and then a woman pull into the car wash. The woman told the car wash employees that she had been shot.

Deputies arrived and found a bullet hole in the driver’s side window of her 4-door SUV. The woman told police that she saw a Ford Explorer SUV driving next to her when she was shot.

The woman sustained a gunshot wound to the left arm. She was transported by EMS to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital in good condition.