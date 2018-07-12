Houston forecast: Muggy nights, hot days…temps continue to soar in H-Town

HOUSTON -- It's going to calm --and humid-- in Houston as the temperatures linger in the muggy 70s overnight. On friday, we will see the heat rise again to the 90s so keep those fans circulating and a water bottle handy! Meteorologist Jason Disharoon gives us the latest forecast.