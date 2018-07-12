HOUSTON -- It's going to calm --and humid-- in Houston as the temperatures linger in the muggy 70s overnight. On friday, we will see the heat rise again to the 90s so keep those fans circulating and a water bottle handy! Meteorologist Jason Disharoon gives us the latest forecast.
Houston forecast: Muggy nights, hot days…temps continue to soar in H-Town
-
Houston forecast: Stay hydrated, temperatures continue to rise
-
Houston Forecast: Scattered showers fizzle out as high temps return
-
Houston forecast: Heat, humidity to continue through weekend
-
Weather Forecast: Mild temps overnight with possible popup showers Wednesday
-
Houston forecast: Protect yourself this weekend, it’s going to be a scorcher!
-
-
Houston forecast: But of course! More hot and humid days ahead
-
Houston forecast: Another hot, humid day with no rain relief in sight
-
Houston forecast: Dry start to work week, and boy is it hot out there!
-
Houston forecast: Clear skies, but heat lingers on
-
Weekend forecast: High heat looming over next few days while a storm is brewin’ in the waters
-
-
Thursday forecast: Steamy days, sultry nights..the heat is on in Houston!
-
Houston forecast: What’s on the horizon besides the heat?
-
Maggie’s Morning Mini Dose