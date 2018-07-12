President Trump claims NATO spending victory before heading to UK, where a giant baby Trump balloon was waiting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRUSSELS, Belgium - Before jetting off to the UK for the next leg in his European summit tour, President Donald Trump held an impromptu press conference in Brussels to clear the air over his position on NATO.

"The United States' commitment to NATO is very strong," the president insisted. "Tremendous progress has been made. Everyone's agreed to substantially 'up' their commitment. They're going to 'up it' at levels that they've never thought of before."

But French President Emmanuel Macron rejected Trump's assertion that defense spending is increasing.....stating it remains agreed to be two percent of GDP.

But NATO's boss later seemed to disagree with Macron.

"The fact is that we have a clear commitment to increase defense spending and that we all agreed that we have to deliver on that," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg declared.

Trump's constant critic-- retiring GOP Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee-- threw a wet blanket on the president's remarks.

"And sometimes it feels like we we punch our friends in the nose and hold our hand out to people that are working strongly against us," Corker said.

But the president wasted no time moving on to his next stop-- London.

"I think they like me a lot in the UK," Trump told the press in Brussels. "I think they agree with me on immigration."

Well, some in the UK clearly don't like Trump since they showed up to protest his London visit....even blowing up a giant baby Trump balloon.

"I said I'm going to a few hot spots-- we have NATO, we have UK, and then we have Putin," the president predicted before leaving Brussels.

Ah, well....hopefully none of those hot spots end up popping his balloon!