Sante! Get in the Bastille-Day ‘spirit’ with these French Cocktails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Sante! Didn't get enough revolutionary fun and libations for the Fourth of July? Never fear, cheers to Bastille Day, the French Revolution!

Mixologist and Grey Goose ambassador, Nate Reffell joined morning dose.'s, Maggie Flecknoe to shake and mix up some celebratory French cocktails ahead of this weekend. Enjoy for Bastille Day, on Saturday and of course while cheering on France in the World Cup Final.

They continued the party on Facebook live:

Here are the recipes to try at home:

ST-GERMAIN SPRITZ

2 parts Martini & Rossi Prosecco

1 ½ parts St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur

2 parts Sparkling Water

Method:

Fill a tall Collins glass with ice. Add Martini & Rossi first, then St-Germain, then Club Soda. Stir completely and then garnish with a lemon twist.

FRENCH 75

2 oz- D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac

¾ oz- Simple Syrup

1/2 oz- Fresh Lemon Juice

Martini & Rossi Prosecco

Glassware: Flute

Garnish: Lemon Peel

Method:

Add D’USSÉ, Simple Syrup and Lemon into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a champagne flute. Top off with Martini & Rossi Prosecco. Garnish with a lemon peel.

GREY GOOSE LE GRAND FIZZ FRANCAIS

1 oz Grey Goose Vodka

2 oz Perrier

½ oz lemon juice

1 oz lavender-honey syrup

3 lemon wedges

1 sprig lavender

Method:

Build in an oversized Cabernet wine glass with lots of ice.

Add Grey Goose Vodka, Perrier, lemon juice, and lavender syrup. Top with Perrier. Stir and garnish with fresh lemon wedges, lavender sprig and Grey Goose stirrer.

Please drink responsibly!!